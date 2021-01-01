Undulating Oro I' - Painting Print on Canvas

Add personality and modern style to your bare walls with this "Undulating Oro I" abstract art print. It's printed in the USA, and it features swirling gold lines and geometric shapes against a faded white background, and it has a green and gray color palette for glam breezy style in your space. This giclee print comes in a variety of sizes, and it can be hung vertically or horizontally on any wall. It also has several different frames to choose from that best suit your decor. Plus, it includes wall mounting hardware so you can hang it right out of the box. Size: 24" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, Format: Silver Framed