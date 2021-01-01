From kohler
KOHLER Undertone Undermount 15.75-in x 20.37-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink | 3163-NA
Bring understated style and professional polish to your kitchen with this contemporary undertone sink. Constructed from durable stainless steel, the squared basin offers plenty of depth to accommodate large pots and pans. A mirror-finish edge adds an elegant accent. An engineered sound-absorption system significantly reduces disposal and dish washing noise. Combine this sink with others in the undertone line to create a customized multi-basin sink.