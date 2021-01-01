Cahaba Undermount Stainless Steel 32 in. 60/40 Double Bowl Kitchen Sink with Brushed Nickel Faucet, Silver

Add beautiful, durable functionality to any kitchen with our premium grade 32 in. 60/40 Bowl Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink. Two deep bowls feature a commercial-grade satin finish and rounded corners. Perfect for both new construction or remodels, the undermount style pairs beautifully with any solid surface countertop. Premium upgrades include top-level soundproofing, a protective coating to reduce condensation, and a corrosion-resistant surface to protect your investment from rust and oxidation. The perfect complement to any modern kitchen sink, our Low Profile 1-Handle Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet in brushed nickel arrives complete with a coordinating soap dispenser. The convenient pull-out sprayer features two modes: aerated and full. An optional deck plate accommodates both 1 or 3-hole sinks, making installation a breeze. With a flow rate of 1.8 (GPM) at 80 psi, you'll have enough water pressure to tackle even the toughest chores.