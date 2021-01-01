Ruvati Undermount Stainless Steel 32 in. 16-Gauge 60/40 Double Bowl Kitchen Sink - Left Configuration, Brushed Stainless Steel

With gentle, curved edges and rear-placed drains, the Varna series will keep your kitchen a very happy place. Each Varna sink features bottom rinse grids to protects your sink and basket strainers to trap items that may clog your drain. This sink is constructed of 16-Gauge thick Stainless Steel, which is 12.5% thicker than 18-Gauge steel. 16-Gauge is one the thickest steel available for residential use, and is the only thickness steel used by Ruvati for all their kitchen sinks. Color: Brushed Stainless Steel.