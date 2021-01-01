Polaris Sinks Undermount Granite 25 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in White

The AstraGranite P428W D-Bowl sink is made from a granite composite material that is comprised of 80% Quartzite and 20% Acrylic. The P428W is stain and scratch resistant and can resist heat up to 550°. The smooth non-porous surface gives the sink anti-bacterial properties, leaving nowhere for bacteria to thrive. The overall dimensions of the sink are 24-3/4 in. x 22 in. x 8-1/4 in. and a 27 in. minimum cabinet size is required. The sink contains a 3-1/2 in. offset drain and is available in multiple colors. As always, our AstraGranite sinks are covered under a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own the sink. Accessories are not included with this listing. Color: White.