Aqua divide: low center divider allows pan handles to extend over center and makes it easy to wash large items, like baking sheets, over both bowls. Undermount installation: sink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertop. Double bowls of equal size: conveniently use bowls independently for washing, soaking, rinsing, drying and other household tasks. Easy to clean and stain resistant: coordinate your sink color with your dcor and style; washes clean with soapy water; food and liquid won't stain. Impact, heat, and scratch resistant: molded from fine quartz sand to resist banging, chipping and scratches; heat safe up to 535-degrees Fahrenheit. Mocha: a cozy and indulgent medium-brown hue. Hygiene protection: material's ultrafine, nonporous structure means food and liquid won't stick to surface; prevents the spreading of bacteria. Quiet: material is naturally sound-deadening, minimizing sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink. Offset drain: drain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet below. Elkay Undermount Granite 20-1/8 33 Kitchen Sink in Brown | ELGULB3322MC0