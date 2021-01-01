Kingsman Hardware Undermount Deep Stainless Steel 30 in. x 18 in. x 10 in. 16-Gauge Zero Radius Single Bowl Kitchen Sink with Faucet Combo, Silver

During the past years Zero Radius Design kitchen sinks have been a very popular choice for kitchen upgrades and new houses building. The crisp, zero radius seam of this sink becomes an essential design element and visual attention in the kitchen. The sink is a companion to professional style appliances and an ideal complement to stone, quartz and solid surface countertops. The sink is crafted from high quality heavy duty 16-Gauge premium grade 304 stainless steel. This kitchen prep bar sink will make a sleek update to your gourmet kitchen with is 304 stainless steel constructions and undermount design. The thick and solid construction ensure that this wide sink will hold up to everyday use and resist corrosion. Ensure your home is well equipped with this practical yet elegant kitchen essential. Fully protected by extra thick heavy-duty Sound Guard Undercoating and sound deadening pads for noise reduction. Cutting-edge zero radius corners design translates to maximum capacity bowl size and a contemporary look each sink is handmade individually with excellent craftsmanship. Complete Solution - To aid your kitchen tasks, the sink comes deluxe lift-out basket strainer to help collecting food waste, 2 pieces of silicone made foldable pot trivet placemat and a matching stainless steel protective bottom grid to protect the sink bowl.