KOHLER Undermount 33.5-in x 18.3125-in Matte Taupe Double Offset Bowl Kitchen Sink in Brown | 8204-CM3
With soft French curves, the Cairn sink offers transitional style to suit contemporary and traditional kitchens alike. The Cairn sink is made of KOHLER Neoroc®, a matte-finish composite material designed for extreme durability and unmatched beauty. Richly colored to complement any countertop, Neoroc resists scratches, stains, and fading and is highly heat- and impact-resistant. This sink includes a rack for the large basin to keep the surface looking new. KOHLER Undermount 33.5-in x 18.3125-in Matte Taupe Double Offset Bowl Kitchen Sink in Brown | 8204-CM3