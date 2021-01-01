From ticor
Ticor Undermount 31.5-in x 18.25-in Brushed Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink | L1
18-Gauge 304 stainless steel construction with a satin brushed finish. Installation ready: includes stainless steel basket strainer drain assembly, installation instructions, mounting and installation brackets and a sink cut-out template. Undermount design gives your workspace a clean, contemporary look. Single 10 in. deep basin with deep drawn radius corners easily accommodates your largest cookware and makes for easy food prep and clean up. Non-porous, corrosion-resistant surface protects the sink from everyday wear and tear. Non-toxic anti-condensation undercoating protects cabinets from damage, and sound dampening padding dramatically reduces kitchen noise and improves insulation. Ticor Undermount 31.5-in x 18.25-in Brushed Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink | L1