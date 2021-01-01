Inspired by professional grade kitchens, it is introducing the perfect heavy duty workstation sink for the kitchen enthusiasts. The 2 level integrated ledges serve as a platform for our custom accessories to slide across the sink – you can thaw food, chop and slice, washing and cleaning at the same time right over the sink without compromising an inch of space of your countertop! Features: built-in 2 level ledges that hold our custom accessories – a silicone-made roll up dish on the countertop, walnut cutting-board on the first ledge, colander on the second ledge; stainless steel protective grid on the bottom of the sink. eModernDecor Undermount 42-in x 19-in Black Stainless Steel Single Bowl Workstation Kitchen Sink | WSR4219-BLK