Superior Sinks Undermount 33-in x 18.46-in Gray Single Bowl Kitchen Sink All-in-One Kit Stainless Steel | SPGR3318P5892GRY
Artfully crafted in Regen, Germany from a proprietary combination of natural and synthetic materials, this single bowl kitchen sink complements kitchens with contemporary style. Employing the latest technology in design and performance, this grey kitchen sink is manufactured with care to ensure superior craftsmanship and enduring performance over time. The sleek sink design features thru-body color and smooth texture to create a modern kitchen sink that makes a statement in sophisticated spaces.