The 32.25 in. x 18.5 in. x 9 in. undermount double bowl kitchen sink with accessories is constructed from 16-gauge stainless steel, making it ideal for everyday kitchen use. This undermount sink features a 50 50 offset double bowl coated with a beautiful pearl satin finish to give the kitchen a sleek design. This stunning combo will include accessories such as: one expandable dish rack and one deluxe strainer with lift-out basket. One strainer is included as the other sink hole is for garbage disposal. The noise reduction sound pads and scratch resistant satin finish provides better overall-experience for daily kitchen users. The undermount sink is certified under cUPC and covered by the limited lifetime manufacturer warranty (USA only). It has a standard 3.5 in. drain opening that is compatible with standard garbage disposals. Mounting hardware, installation brackets, and cutout template are included. The sink’s modern and versatile design will make anyone’s kitchen look more elegant. The dimensions are as follow, exterior size: 32.25 in. x 18.5 in. x 9 in. , left bowl: 14.625 in. x 16.5 in. x 9 in. deep , right bowl: 14.625 in. x 16.5 in. x 9 in. deep eModernDecor Undermount 32.25-in x 18.5-in Stainless Steel Double Equal Bowl Kitchen Sink | 16G-904-EPC