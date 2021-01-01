Not only does this undermount sink offer two large stainless steel bowls; but both are fashioned in the trending D-shape. With the larger, deeper bowl on the left, the basins align at the front edge so a faucet can be tucked offset along the back. This model is 300-series, cold rolled steel, at the industry standard 18-Gauge thickness. The surface is given a brushed-satin finish which adds to its luster and masks minor scratches which could occur over time. Dense, sound-dampening pads are applied to the underside. With an overall measurement of 31-1/4 in. x 20 in. x 9 in., it will require a minimum-width cabinet of 33 inches. Included is one standard strainer - a solid traditional choice with a shallow removable receptacle; and one basket strainer - a deep, perforated, handled, metal basket designed to hold considerably more waste. MR Direct Undermount 31.25-in x 20-in Stainless Steel Double Offset Bowl Kitchen Sink | US1031L-ENS