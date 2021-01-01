This ADA1823 is part of our new line of economically-priced sinks that adhere to the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) guidelines. Comparable in design to our 90-degree stainless steel sinks, the ADA1823, as well as our full family of 3/4\" radius sinks, appears angular, but features rounded corners throughout the interior. This aspect means a softer appearance and a further benefit of easier cleaning. Constructed from 18-gauge, 304 grade stainless steel, its brushed satin finish hides minor scratches that could occur over time. The overall dimensions of the ADA1823 are 23\" x 17-7/8\" x 5-1/2\" and a 24\" minimum cabinet size is required. This sink contains a 3-1/2\" drain, is fully insulated and comes with sound dampening pads. It is cUPC certified. Our high-quality stainless steel grid is custom-made to fit this basin. It helps protect the surface from scratches and dents, and prevents water from contaminating food. Our basket strainer offers a deep, perforated, metal basket, complete with handle. It sits inside the main body and holds considerably more waste than standard models. MR Direct Undermount 23-in x 17.88-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink | ADA1823-18-ENS