From kohler
KOHLER Undermount 17-in x 18.75-in Dune Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in Off-White | 6584-NY
This Iron/Tones basin makes an ideal bar sink for washing glassware or preparing food. Use it as a standalone bar sink, a secondary sink on an island, or in a serving pantry to make food preparation and cleanup a breeze. The design coordinates with other Iron/Tones sinks for a sophisticated look that fits any kitchen configuration. Crafted from enameled cast iron, this sink resists chipping, cracking, or burning for years of beauty and reliable performance. KOHLER Undermount 17-in x 18.75-in Dune Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in Off-White | 6584-NY