Created as a bar or food prep sink, this single-bowl design provides plenty of space for either use. It can be mounted under the counter in a choice of three methods, any of which will flaunt its 3/4 in., corner radius style. Although small overall, its tight corners, square shape, and ample depth make it a wise choice. The 1717-14 is 304-grade, cold rolled steel with an industrial strength, 14-gauge thickness. The surface is given a brushed-satin finish which adds to its luster and masks minor scratches which could occur over time. Dense, sound-dampening pads and an insulation coating are applied to the underside. With an overall measurement of 17 in. x 17 in. x 9-3/8 in., it will require a minimum-width cabinet of 21 inches. It is cUPC certified. This listing does not include any accessories. MR Direct Undermount 17-in x 17-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink | 1717-14