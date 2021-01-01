Trademark Fine Art 'Underlined Farm II' Canvas Art by Veronique Charron

Artist: Veronique CharronSubject: TypographyStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a line drawing of a sheep and the word "Baaah" in black on a white background.French Canadian artist Veronique Charron takes inspiration for her fresh, graphic designs from the environment that surrounds her country home near Charlevoix, Quebec. Veronique's formal study focused on graphic art and design, though the style of her artwork is uniquely her own. From fashion to flowers, she captures her subjects using a dynamic mix of texture, color and youthful flair.Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Trademark Fine Art offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes, in an assortment of sizes that will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom to the living room, or even the office, Trademark Fine Art makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come!