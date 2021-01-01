Underhill Straight 51" Window Valance

This fun large dot pattern is made into a Straight 51" Window Valance in shades of blue, black, and lime green on a duck background. The valance comes fully lined, and offers a 3" rod pocket for use with either a standard or continental rod. Designed to sit perfectly on a window up to 48" wide, this product can be gathered for smaller windows or combined with other valances for larger treatments. This product is proudly made in the United States.