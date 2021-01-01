XO 24" Under Cabinet Range Hood XOT24SC

Under Cabinet Range Hood with 3-Speed/600 CFM Blower, Code Compliant Control, Push-Button Controls, LED Lighting, Dishwasher-Safe Baffle Filters, Handcrafted Italian Finish, 6.5 Sones Sound Level, and UL Listed: 24" Width (395/600 CFM). 600 CFM high-velocity blower optimally removes Smoke, Grease, and Odors. Allows installer to the re-program hood as it is installed for 600 CFM or 395 CFM rating. 3-speed motor accessible with front controls. Automated Shut Off provides ease of mind and helps to circulate air after cooking. Brightly illuminate your cooking surface with high-powered LED lighting. Incomparable handcrafted Italian design with glass canopy. Aluminum Mesh Filters trap airborne smoke and grease particles can be easily removed for dishwasher-safe cleaning. 5-Minute Delay-Off. UL Certification. Sound Level (Min/Max): 1.8 - 6.5 Sones. Control Type: Push Button Controls. Number of Speeds: 3. Maximum Speed: 600 CFM. Code Compliance Control: 395 CFM. Filter Type: Baffle. Lighting: 2 High Efficiency 3000k LEDs. Mounting Height from Cooking Surface: 27" - 32". Duct Options: 6 inch round can be converted to 3 1/4" x 10" Top to Rear Venting. Volts: 120 V. Frequency: 60 Hz. Amps: 4.35 A. Width: 24". Depth: 22". Height: 11"/13 1/4" (Recirculating). XORFK06: 24" Recirculation Kits. Parts and Labor: 2 Years.