XO 46" Under Cabinet Range Hood XOI4515KS

Under Cabinet Range Hood with 3-Speed/1000 CFM Blower, Push-Button Controls, Halogen Lighting, Dishwasher-Safe Baffle Filters, 8 Sones Sound Level, Handcrafted Italian Finish, and UL Approved: 45" Width. Provides great performance that allows you to adjust ventilation to meet your needs. High-velocity blower optimally removes smoke, grease, and odors. Easily control the fan speed and lighting. Provide brilliant illumination over the cooking surface. Trap airborne smoke and grease particles. They can be easily be removed for dishwasher-safe cleaning. Designed and crafted in Italy by ventilation experts. Sound Level: 2.0 - 8.0 Sones. Mounting Height from Cooking Surface: 27" - 32". UL Approved. Sones (Min/Max): 2.0 - 8.0. Control Type: Push Button. Number of Speeds: 3. Maximum Speed: 1000 CFM. Filter Type: Baffle. Dishwasher-Safe Filters: Yes. Lighting: 2 50W Halogen Lights. Mounting Height from Cooking Surface: 27" - 32". Ducting: 8" Duct Required. Volts: 120 V. Amps: 6.2 A. Frequency: 60 Hz. Product Width: 45 3/4". Product Depth: 15". Product Height: 11 1/2". Parts and Labor: 2 Years.