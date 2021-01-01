From summit
Summit 20" Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ 180 CFM Convertible Blower, Switchable Light & 2 Fan Speeds - H1620B
Summit H1620 20" Under Cabinet Range Hood with 180 CFM Convertible Blower, Switchable Light and 2 Fan Speeds SUMMIT H1600 series range hoods are our most versatile convertible hoods. These hoods offer features all customers want including a two-speed fan, a switchable light and aluminum-charcoal filter. They also offer the convenience of top or rear venting and can be easily converted into non-vented (recirculating) mode. Two-speed fan Switchable light Combination aluminum-charcoal filter Round or rectangular duct from top or rear or recirculating Convertible Hood U.L. approved 120 Volt 60 hertz Made in USA Under Cabinet Range Hoods Black