GE 30" Under Cabinet Range Hood JVX5305EJES

30" Under Cabinet Range Hood with 2-Speed/270 CFM Blower, Rocker Switch Control, Dual LED Lighting, Dishwasher Safe Filters, 10-Minute Install, UL Listed, AHAM Verifide, and ENERGY STAR® Certified: Slate. Removes smoke, grease, odors and moisture. 10 minutes or less by one person. Enjoy easy access and a subtle appearance. Choose bright light while cooking - bulbs included. Select recirculating or external venting. Exhausts from the top or rear of the hood. Filters grease and is dishwasher-safe. Enjoy a sleek appearance from every angle. California Prop 65. UL Listed. AHAM Verifide. ENERGY STAR® Qualified. Blower / Light Switch Color: Gray. Venting Type: Convertible. Control Location: Front. Control Type: Rocker Switch. Cooktop Lighting: Dual LED. Ducting: Vertical or Horizontal; 7" Round. Exhaust Options: Recirculating, Vented to Outside. Fan Speed Control: 2-Speed. Filter Cleaning: Dishwasher Safe. Light Controls: On/Off. Removable Grease Filter(s): Yes. Product Type: Under Cabinet Hood. CFM/ Sones Rating: 100/1.5 (Low Speed), 270/4.5 (High Speed). JXCF55: Charcoal Filter. JXHC1: Power Cord Kit. Supply: 120 V. Amp Rating: 1.0 A. Approximate Shipping Weight: 27 lb. Net Weight: 20 lb. Cabinet Width: 30". Overall Depth: 20". Overall Height: 5 1/2". Overall Width: 29 7/8". Parts & Labor: 1 Year. California Prop 65: Yes. UL Listed: Yes. AHAM Verifide: Yes. ENERGY STAR® Qualified: Yes.