Broan 30" Under Cabinet Range Hood BUEZ130WW

30" Under Cabinet Range Hood with 2-Speed, Rocker Switch Control, Incandescent Lighting, Charcoal Filter, EZ1 Installation System, ADA Compliant, and UL Listed: White. 2 fan speeds allow you to adjust the blowing speed to fit your needs. Pulls smoke and vapor out of the air with the simple press of a switch. Uses up to a 75-Watt in incandescent light to brightly illuminate the cooking area (bulb sold separately). Absorbs and neutralizes unpleasant odors. Included charcoal filter is replaceable for easy maintenance. EZ1 Installation System brackets make it easy for single-person installation in less than half the time of traditional methods. The two-bracket system holds the hood for you while you make final electrical and ducting preparations. For good looks and your safety. ADA Compliant. UL Listed. Limited 1-year warranty. Color Finish: White. Type: Hood. Style: Standard Hood. Installation Type: Under Cabinet. CFM: Ductless. Light Number Of Levels: 1. Light Type: Incandescent. Nightlight Or Nightlight Setting: No. Light Bulb Wattage: 75W. Light Bulb Recommended Type: A19. Light Bulbs Included: No. Light Bulb Quantity: 1. Filter Quantity: 1. Boost Mode: No. Heat Sentry® - Temperature Sensor: No. Filter Type: Charcoal. Motor Number Of Speeds: 2. Built-In Timer: No. Remote Operation Capable: No. ADA Compliance: Yes. Damper Included: No. Non-ducted Filter Included: Yes. Switch Control Type: Rocker. Non-Ducted Recirculation Capable: Yes. Duct Direction: Vertical. Duct Shape: Round. Amperage: 2A. Rated Voltage: 120V. Wattage: 240W. Product Width: 30". Product Depth: 17 1/2". Product Height: 6". ADA Compliance: Yes. UL Listed: Yes. HVI Certified: No. ENERGY STAR® Certified Product: No. 1 Year: See www.broan.com for full warranty text.