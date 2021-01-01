Unchained By Stefano Corso, Print On Canvas

Unchained by Stefano Corso 30"X21", Stefano Corso is a Professional Photographer living and working between Rome and Berlin. Founder of the studio Camera 42. Curator of the blog Fermo Immagine” on the italian news television and Photographers' Coordinator of the Italian Theather Festival Inscena in New York. Speaker for different italian shows, as street photographer: Photoshow (Milan and Rome), Fotografica 2012 (Milan) and at the Festival della Fotografia di Pesaro in 2013. My visual quest is centered on the concept of human loneliness, scattered and lost amidst urban chaos, but my point of view always has a certain surreal, oniric quality, properly balanced by the irony of the pictures' titles. Selected images emphasize the feeling of incumbent vital spaces, where men are found wandering like lost, lonely shadows. My works were often used as cover art for publications in Italy and abroad. My work was awarded with the Honorable Mention at IPA (International Photography Awards): Surprise! and Mala Strana in 2007 and Generations in 2009. In 2010 his photo Surprise! was designed as Picture of the year by FWA – Favourite Website Awards. I have organized in Rome several personal and collective exhibition. The last one in Berlin in the European Month of Photography 2014 in the Italian Cultural Institute, I exhibited my work Berlin Heute: die Zukunft der Metropolis”, a visual research aimed to find in the present Berlin what was foreseen in Metropolis Movie by Fritz Lang. I'm currently involved in historical photographic researches, interior photography, street photography, reportage, teaching photography in workshops and seminars.This painting printed on thick Gallery Wrap Canvas is printed using the latest Giclee techniques on museum grade canvas. Our Giclee printers use 12 colors to create a rich color gamut giving the deep dark and subtle highlights of an original painting. Our gallery wrap canvases are printed on thick 100% cotton canvas because we noticed that the cheap poly canvas our competitors are using is "sagging" or "draping". Thick 100% cotton canvas will loosen naturally when the wood expands and it will shrink like fresh jeans just out of the drier when the wood shrinks. The canvas is then stretched over kiln dried – finger jointed pine. With finger jointing technology the wood stays straight and strong. Finger jointed pine frames are superior to other stretcher frames because we cut around the knots and re-join the wood using the finger jointing technology. When wood expands and contracts around knotty wood it changes it's shape. With finger jointing technology the wood stays straight and strong. The resulting piece of art will last for years of enjoyment. Size: 21" H x 30" W x 2" D