Unbalanced 14 TS to XLR Male Interconnect Patch Cable Cord 66ft

Function Design1/4 TS Mono to XLR Male Interconnect Cable, Connect your studio or live sound gear with this handy 1/4 inch to XLR Adapter Cable, it is designed to connect gear with unbalanced phone outputs to gear with XLR inputs, For best results, match the high output impedance to the low input impedance.; This is a Unbalanced cable, the L and R channels are soldered together making a mono signal to XLR Pin 2, the XLR Pin 1 and Pin 3 are shorted to ground. Super Compatibility XLR Male to 1/4' TS Mono cable compatible with equipments with 3-pin XLR connectors and Quarter inch Jack socket such as Mixer, Camera, Amplifier, Soundbox, Microphone, Power Amplifier. High Purity OFC Conductor20 AWG 4N Oxygen Free Copper with shielding ensure high fidelity sound quality and provide maximum conductivity and signal clarity. great choice for music lover. Excellent SoundWith Heavy Duty 24K gold-plated XLR and 6.35mm connectors, it could eliminate