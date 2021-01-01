Una LED Linear Suspension Light by Cerno - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (07-230-66D-D30P1)

The thoughtful build of the Una LED Linear Suspension Light by Cerno allows the natural materials and advanced lighting technology to share the stage. Handmade from 100% sustainably sourced Wood, the Una brings superb naturalism to any contemporary setting. The unique grain of the material only heightens the rustic aesthetic. From within, warm LED lighting pours through and creates a vibrant contrast to the cooler material. Minimalist style makes this an accessible statement piece, perfect to mount on any modern ceiling. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Brown. Finish: Dark Stained Walnut