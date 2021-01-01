Craftmade UN52 Union 52" 4 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan - Blades Remote and LED Light Kit Included Oiled Bronze Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor

Craftmade UN52 Union 52" 4 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan - Blades, Remote and LED Light Kit Included Craftmade Union Ceiling Fan Reminiscent of vintage industrial lights, the Union 52” ceiling fan is pure Americana indoors or out as it is wet location rated. The simple flared design comes in your choice of two finishes – Oiled Bronze gilded with Oiled Bronze blades or Galvanized with custom Light Oak blades. Included Components: Energy Saving DC Motor 4 Custom ABS Union Fan Blades Remote and Wall Control Options 8" Downrod Integrated LED Kit Color Temp: 300K Lumens: 1850 Watts: 22 5 Year Warranty Features: Energy efficient operation Limited Lifetime Warranty DC Motor for added energy savings Remote control Suitable for Indoor or Outdoor Use Dual Mount Compatible with Flat or Sloped Ceilings (Up to 35°) Blade Specifications: Blade Span: 52" Number of Blades: 4 Blade Pitch: 14° Blades Included: Yes Motor Specifications: Motor Type: DC Motor Reversible Motor: Yes CFM (High): 5837 RPM (High): 198 Voltage: 120 V Sloped Ceiling Specifications: For ceilings with slope from 35° to 45°, use the 45AD angled ceiling adapter High or Low Ceiling Specifications: The UN52 is designed for installation on standard 8 to 9 foot ceilings. If your ceiling is higher, you'll need to purchase an additional downrod. The rule of thumb is that ceiling fans should have a minimum of 7 feet and a maximum of 9 feet of clearance between the bottom of the fan and the floor in order to circulate air efficiently. If you have a low ceiling, purchase the CMA flush mount adapter to reduce the hanging height of your fan. Suggested Downrod Lengths: 9 Foot Ceiling: 6" - 12" 10 Foot Ceiling: 12" - 18" 11 Foot Ceiling: 18" - 24" 12 Foot Ceiling: 24" - 36" 13 Foot Ceiling: 36" - 48" 14 Foot Ceiling: 48" - 60" 15 Foot Ceiling: 60" - 72" For ceiling heights greater than 15 feet, you'll need to purchase the downrod Coupler to join two downrods together. Outdoor Ceiling Fans Oiled Bronze