Ume Large Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Antique - (136357-1064)

The Ume Large Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge brings an elegant, contemporary touch to its surroundings. Supported by a simple down rod and arrangement of gracefully curved arms that are set above one another for a tiered look, this piece showcases an array of beautiful glass shades. With a smooth organic shape that is similar to that of a blossoming plum, these delicate and unique glass pieces are stunning when illuminated, adding a lovely look and a layer of light to spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting