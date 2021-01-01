Mind Reader Umbrella Holder Basket, Black, Metal Mesh (UMBHBASK-BLK)

Looking for an umbrella stand for your entryway? The Mind Reader umbrella stand is the perfect solution. It comes in a metal mesh design for better airflow to help those umbrellas efficiently dry. The mesh design also helps you view and access your umbrellas easily and quickly. At 19.61"H, it's not a tall umbrella holder, but it will effectively hold umbrellas of different sizes. The design is modern and understated and won't draw attention to itself. It can complement any room and any aesthetic. The Mind Reader umbrella stand isn't just for umbrellas. You can use it as a cane holder, walking stick holder, and much more. And you can use it anywhere. Use it at home to organize your entryway. Provide your guests with a wet umbrella holder for those rainy days. It's also perfect at the office to greet clients, or keep it for yourself and your coworkers. Place it outdoors or indoors. This product comes ready to use. You won't need any tools. It's also a cinch to clean. Just empty any water that's collected at the base, and wipe it down with a cloth. Simple. This item is built to last. Use it throughout the seasons, all year round. It's also perfect as a housewarming gift or for a new business. It's also a thoughtful present for cubicle or office spaces..Umbrella holder basket is the perfect solution for effectively storing umbrellas of different sizes.Just empty any water that collects at the base, and wipe with a cloth for cleaning.Great for entryways at home or at the office and can be placed both indoors and outdoors.Perfect housewarming gift and a thoughtful present for coworkers.Dimensions: 19.61"H x 10.31"Dia..This product comes ready to use, no tools necessary.Also holds other items such as a walking cane or walking stick, and much more.Made of mesh metal for maximum airflow and easy access and comes in black.Understated design makes it a complement to any setting.Base of the rack has been designed to ensure that water from wet umbrellas will not spill over the floor and thus avoid mess and accidents