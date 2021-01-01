Umbra Stowit Mini Jewelry Box, Black Walnut

Use Mini Stowit to keep all your favorite jewelry pieces in one place, making them easy to access. Multiple hidden compartments of various sizes allow you to store your rings, earrings, bracelets, watches, necklaces and other accessories in different configurations depending on what works best for you. Each drawer features a linen pad to keep your jewelry from shifting around or getting damaged. The simple, modern design of Mini Stowit is an attractive addition to your dresser, nightstand, desk, or wherever you choose to put it. Plus, the protective rubber feet keep it securely in place and ensure whichever surface you place it on won't get scratched by the wood and metal design. Alternatively, Mini Stowit can also be used as a keepsake box, for storing small valuables and other trinkets from your adventures, or as a drawer organizer in your desk or nightstand.