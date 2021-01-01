Umbra Cubiko Black Hanging Shower Caddy

A clean grid of black iron keeps shower essentials organized in modernist style. Tiny holes allow the two shelves to drain quickly, while a larger hole on each shelf holds bottles upside down for easy dispensing. Designed to be customizable, the caddy includes repositionable single and double S-hooks that hold a razor, loofah, washcloth or body brush. Hang the caddy over the shower arm, or for hanging towels or general storage use the included towel clip mount the rack over your bathroom door. Iron 2 shelves with drainage holes 2 large holes hold bottles upside down Repositionable double S-hook holds razor Repositionable single S-hooks hold loofahs or washcloths Suction cups secure caddy to wall Hangs over shower head or bathroom door Over-door clip includes towel hook Wipe clean with a soft, damp cloth Imported