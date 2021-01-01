Umaiza Opal Glass 60-Piece Dinnerware Set (Service For 12)

Crafted of refined opal glassware, 100% glass material in translucent milk white, this collection is an ideal addition to any family, especially with kids, as the durability of opal glass makes it safe for children, meanwhile formal and large enough for grown-ups. Besides its elegant and minimalist appearance, the set is very sturdy, resistant to chip and crack, can withstand accidental drop and goes perfectly well in microwave, dishwasher, freezer, refrigerator and oven (note: up to 460°F). Upgraded from the original porcelain set, general size is enlarged, overall weight is lightened, durability is largely enhanced.