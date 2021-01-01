UM385BK 25 Watt Fixed Mount Marine Vhf Radio Waterproof IPX4 W Triple Watch Dsc EmergencyNoaa Weather Alert All UsaInternationalCanadian Marine.

's Marine Radios protect you from what lies ahead, as well as getting you out of dicey waters, by informing you the moment a storm starts brewing and transmitting your location should you need help. With triple watch features, DSC capabilities, a range of international marine channels and S.A.M. E Weather Alertthe UM385BK brings everything youll need on the water into one compact design. The UM385BK rugged handheld mic allows you to transmit easily from the wheel while keeping your focus on the waters ahead. Waterproof Radio Complies with IPX4 waterproof standards, which means the radio is resistant to damage from rain or splashing water. DSC (Digital Selective Calling) - Includes Distress Button, Position Send and Request. Gives you the ability to press one button to call for help during an emergency. Full Class D DSC capability. High performance transceiver ensures clear communication and