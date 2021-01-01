Paw-pare any area for your pet pal with the XPOWER ULV Cold Fogger Battery Powered Rechargeable Cordless Fogging Machine Sprayer. This lightweight and compact fogger is the paw-fect way to take your sanitation station with you just about anywhere! It features a rechargeable battery, an adjustable nozzle and an easy-fill reservoir for disinfectants, sanitizers and much more (sold separately). Equipped with a 350-watt motor, this fog machine produces an average droplet size of less than 50-microns in a more efficient way than manual sprayers. It includes an electric water pump and is designed to be easy to setup and operate.