Express Water Ultraviolet Bulb UV Light - 10 in. UV-C Bulb - for Under Sink and Reverse Osmosis Filtration Systems - 1 GPM

Protect your home, health, and appliances by sterilizing your water. The Express Water Ultraviolet Sterilizer Bulb removes major contaminants from your water and provides sterilized water all home uses. The UV light removes up to 99% of biological contaminants like Salmonella, Fungi, Aspergillus, E. Coli, Cysts, Legionella, Microorganisms, Dysentery, Coliform, Giardia, Mold, Cryptosporidium, Algae, other viruses, and other bacteria. Start drinking healthy and stop drinking contaminants with your own home Ultraviolet Sterilizer. The UV Sterilizer bulb is good for 6 months to 1 year of use. The life is based on average water quality. Your bulb life may be different depending on your water quality, temperature, and incoming pressure. This durable Ultraviolet Sterilizer is able to deliver up to 1 Gal. of water per minute. The bulb works with 45-80 psi and water temperatures between 40-100. Made with 100% pure food-grade materials complete for maximum UV coverage. Never turn on your ultraviolet light outside of its housing. Do not look directly at or expose any part of your body to ultraviolet light. Sterilize your water with a high quality UV-C bulb. Choose the bulb that lasts longer to give you the best value: The Express Water Ultraviolet Sterilizer Bulb FLTUV110B1PK is the best in ultraviolet sterilization.