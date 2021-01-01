Staples Ultrathin Mouse Pad, Black (23941)

Navigate faster and keep desks scratch-free with this ultra-thin mouse pad. Generous dimensions and a smooth surface help enhance cursor accuracy for optical, laser and even mechanical mice, while the durable spill-resistant construction easily withstands everyday use and water damage. This Staples Ultrathin mousepad has a flexible ultra-thin design that offers easy portability and turns tables and desks into stable mousing surfaces with its nonskid rubber backing..Made of black rubber material.The perfect pad for any mouse will add style to brighten your workspace everyday.Dimensions: 0.1"H x 8.25"W x 8.25"D.Ultra-thin design and spill-resistant surface make this mouse pad perfect for travel.Assorted shapes — shape will vary by order, in any case mouse pad comes with non-skid base to prevent it from sliding around on desk.Improve cursor accuracy with this Staples Ultrathin mouse pad.