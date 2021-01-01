From hgst

HGST Ultrastar 15K600 HUS156060VLS600 600GB 15000 RPM 64MB Cache SAS 6Gb/s 3.5' Enterprise Hard Drive Bare Drive

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

15000 RPM 64MB Cache SAS 6Gb/s

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com