SPT Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser and Humidifier, Browns / Tans

Relax and rejuvenate with this Bamboo Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser/Humidifier. Instantly create a relaxing and aroma-therapeutic environment by adding a few drops of your favorite essential oil. The ultrasonic technology breaks up the mixture of water and essential oil into millions of micro-particles, diffusing the air stream with activated ingredients of the blended essential oil. Under this richly enhanced effect of aromatherapy, your nerves will be eased, mind will be calmed and skin moisturized. Color: Browns / Tans.