UltraSlim Bluetooth Keyboard Compatible with iPad 102inchiPad AiriPad 97inchiPad ProiPad Mini iPhone and Other Bluetooth Enabled Devices Including.

Best Quality Guranteed. Cable-Free: Bluetooth Connection with your mobile devices such as tablets and mobile phones. Bring you more convenience when you need to type. Operating distance up to 10 meters. Broad Compatibility: Use with all four major operating systems supporting Bluetooth (iOS, Android, Mac OS and Windows), including iPad 10.2-inch / Air / iPad Pro / iPad 9.7-inch / iPad Mini / iPhone / Android Tablets like Samsung Galaxy Tab, Google Nexus / Windows, etc. Convenient Layout: QWERTY layout with hot keys customized for all iPads, including volume, music control, brightness, etc. Long Battery Life: Energy-saving design and automatic sleep mode allow up to 4 months between battery changes. (based on 2 hours' non-stop use per day) (2 X AAA batteries included) Package contents: HB098 Bluetooth Keyboard, 2 X AAA batteries, welcome guide, our 24-month warranty and friendly customer service.