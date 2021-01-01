NewTechWood UltraShield Naturale Voyager Series 1 in. x 6 in. x 16 ft. Roman Antique Hollow Composite Decking Board (49-Piece)

We are proud to introduce our new Naturale Decking Line. It is the most realistic composite to date. We have spent many hours studying how to get the look of wood just right. The outcome is this new Naturale Line. This is the most realistic grain pattern out on the market with just the right amount of texture even your guests will be fooled into thinking it is real wood. The board still has the great stain, fade and scratch resistance of our original line. The board has 2 different sides one with a wood grain and one without. This is the hollow board with groove. We highly suggest you order a sample before you order as settings on monitor are different for everyone. This is a 49-Pack. Color: Roman Antique.