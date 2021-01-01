NewTechWood UltraShield Naturale Columbus Series 1 in. x 6 in. x 1 ft. Westminster Gray Composite Hybrid Deck Board Sample

This is a sample. We are proud to introduce our new Naturale Decking Line. It is the most realistic composite to date. We have spent many hours studying how to get the look of wood just right. The outcome is this new Naturale Line. This is the most realistic grain pattern out on the market with just the right amount of texture even your guests will be fooled into thinking it is real wood. The board still has the great stain, fade and scratch resistance of our original line. This is our Hybrid Columbus Board with a groove on the bottom made specifically for finishing steps or your deck . This is a sample. Color: Westminster Gray.