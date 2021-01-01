NewTechWood UltraShield Naturale 1 ft. x 2 ft. Quick Deck Outdoor Composite Deck Tile in Westminster Gray (20 sq. ft. Per Box)

UltraShield Naturale Outdoor Composite Deck Tiles by NewTechWood. We are proud to introduce our newest line of deck tiles the Naturale line. We have outfitted these deck tiles with the most realistic looking composite on the market today. The Naturale embossing gives these deck tiles that exotic wood look. These tiles are a quick and easy fix for covering up that old cracked or unsightly concrete patio or balcony. These deck tiles snap together in a flash and they allow rain water to run through. Made from high density recycled plastic composite material, they are the perfect solution for that roof top patio or deck. Additionally they're manufactured using our proven UltraShield technology, which encapsulates the core material with a multi-chromatic poly shell to protect it from the elements. Best of all, if you move, simply unsnap them apart and take them with you. Ultra low maintenance, ultra durable, ultra beautiful. Color: Westminster Gray.