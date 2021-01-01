Simplicity by Strasser Ultraline 30 in. W x 21 in. D x 34.5 in. H Simplicity Vanity with No Side Drawers in Natural Alder

Crafted in the USA and offered in a Natural Alder finish. This Simplicity by Strasser Ultraline vanity is a solid value with attractive style, attention to detail and quality workmanship. Every one of our vanities maximizes usable storage space and has a unique drawer under the doors. The pre-installed solid cast metal hardware is finished in satin nickel. Doors and drawers close smoothly and keep tightly closed, plus are easily adjusted for exact door and drawer alignment. Vanities, vanitys, medicine cabinets, wall storage in the form of cubbies, overjohns and mirrors make up the Simplicity collection. They are designed to perfectly complement each other so you can create your perfect bath furniture ensemble. Strasser hand crafts the Simplicity brand for homeowners seeking quality bath furnishings that are stylish and budget friendly.