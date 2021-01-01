From marc bouwer
Ultra Thin Silicone Keyboard Cover Compatible with Logitech K120 MK120 Keyboard US Layout Mint
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Perfectly fit for Logitech K120 MK120 Wired Keyboard Elaborately lower key height design to give you better type feeling, especially after long time typing Made by extra thin silicone skin, made it easier for typing. Keyboard symbols are clearly printed on the keyboard cover. Washable, durable, prevent keyboard from coffee, water, dust, normal wear and tear damage. Keep your keyboard clean and new! Please check your keyboard layout and models carefully with the sample product pictures to avoid of buying incompatible keyboard cover!