From marc bouwer

Ultra Thin Silicone Keyboard Cover Compatible with Logitech K120 MK120 Keyboard US Layout Mint

$6.75
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Perfectly fit for Logitech K120 MK120 Wired Keyboard Elaborately lower key height design to give you better type feeling, especially after long time typing Made by extra thin silicone skin, made it easier for typing. Keyboard symbols are clearly printed on the keyboard cover. Washable, durable, prevent keyboard from coffee, water, dust, normal wear and tear damage. Keep your keyboard clean and new! Please check your keyboard layout and models carefully with the sample product pictures to avoid of buying incompatible keyboard cover!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com