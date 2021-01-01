Ultra-Thin External CD Drives DVD Player USB3.0/USB-C 2 in 1 External DVD Recorder CD-ROM Player for Windows iOS etc (Black [USB3.0 + USB-C.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra-thin External CD Drives DVD Player USB3.0/USB-C 2 IN 1 External DVD Recorder CD-ROM Player No extra drive, support plug and play. No extra drive, support plug and play. Can not use it in the CAR. Compatible for windows XP/2003 /Win8/Win7/Vista, Linux, Mac 10 OS system. Widely compatible with most of USB-C Port devices like MacBook, Macbook Pro, Dell XPS, ASUS, HP etc, Also works well with USB3.0 port devices and the following ports USB2.0/1.1 efficiency more stable Package included USB3.0 port CD Drives + USB-C to USB3.0 Converter.