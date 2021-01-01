Ultra Thin Desktop PC Silicone Clear Keyboard Cover Skin Protector Compatible for Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard & Logitech K200 K260 K270 MK200.

Silicone Logitech keyboard Model K200 K260 K270 MK200 MK260 MK270 MK275 keyboard protective skin cover protector. It doesnt compatible with other PC/Desktop keyboards. (Keyboard is not included. ) Designed for US keyboard layout only, US version keyboard layout: the 'Enter' key is a rectangle, EU version keyboard layout: the 'Enter' key is looks like '7' . Please check your keyboard model carefully to avoid buying wrong version product! Soft, flexible, durable, washable, reusable and attractive silicone keyboard skin, which makes your keyboard always looks like new and outstanding. Very thin but smooth to type on. For beginners, it may take sevral days for your finger to be accustomed to typing on a keyboard cover, please remember that it is not the keyboard covers problem! Accurate design, fit precisely to your keyboard. It helps protect the keyboard from dust spills, liquid, finger prints and more.