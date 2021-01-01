Ultra Thin Case Silicone Skin Cover Compatible with Apple Pencil 2nd Generation iPad Pro 11 129 inch2 Pack Midnight Blue Light Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. WARM TIPSThis soft silicone Pencil sleeve ONLY fits Apple Pencil 2nd Generation (2018).(APPLE PENCIL IS NOT INCLUDED) EXTRA PROTECTIONUltra thin form fitting silicone case for your Apple Pencil (2018), lightweight but durable. MAGNET FRIENDLY0.35mm thickness makes your Apple Pencil magnet-friendly as original. No affect on charging. EXTRA GIFTTwo different color sleeves come with the retail box. Personalize your Apple Pencil with a new unique look. HOW TO INSTALLSqueeze in slowly the from the curve part of your Apple Pencil to make the installation easy