Sav-A-Caf Ultra Start Multi Species Colostrum Supplement, 1-lb pouch

Help make sure your newborn animals are getting the nutrients they need with the Sav-A-Caf Ultra Start Multi Colostrum Supplement. This supplement is formulated with antibodies to support your pets’ immune systems, which helps prevent them from getting sick. It’s also crafted with vitamins and minerals to promote your newborn animals’ digestive and immune health from the start. You can feed this supplement as a total replacement to maternal colostrum, or simply as a supplement to your calves, foals, goat kids, lambs, piglets, fawns, elk calves, llamas or alpacas.