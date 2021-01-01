Ultra-Soft Printed Extra Sheet Set

Your restful retreat plays two very important roles in your home: whisking you off toward dreamland each night and providing an eye-catching focal point in your master suite. A quick, easy, and – drumroll, please – budget-friendly way to update your sleepscape, this sheet sets includes one generously sized flat sheet, one fully elasticized fitted sheet with deep pockets, and four standard-size pillow cases. Each piece showcases a solid color, and is iron safe so you can always keep it looking crisp. Size: Full, Color: Chili Pepper Red