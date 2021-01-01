From eddie bauer
Eddie Bauer Ultra Soft Plush Solid Ivory Blanket, King
Update your bedroom décor with a new ultra soft plush blanket from eddie bauer. Construction with premium cozy plush, these blankets are lightweight but warm and perfect for use during all seasons. Available in versatile solid colors and classic eddie bauer designs, you are sure to find one that perfectly coordinates with your bedding ensemble. Blankets are machine washable for easy care. Size: Twin, Color: Ivory